Ancelotti thinks football is a party and now it is not time to party

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's coach, has spoken in a press conference before the Champions League match between Real Madrid-AC Milan taking place tomorrow. But, as every other manager and football player in Spain giving press conferences this past weekend, he didn't really want to talk about football.

The tragedy in Valencia has shocked the sports world, and Ancelotti said it is difficult to play when you are thinking about what is happening in Valencia, floods that took the life of over 200 people.

"I think football is a party. You can celebrate and make a party when you are fine, when you're family is fine. When people is not fine, you don't make a party. Football has to stop, because football is the most important thing among the least important things in life".

But, he reiterates, "we can't decide not to play, we are employees, we are not the people in charge".

Most Spanish football players and managers wished football had stopped

A sentiment that has been shared by, quite possibly, every other football player and manager interviewed this weekend in Spain, where the Liga did not stop, except for the games that couldn't physically take place in Valencia.

That includes Valencia-Real Madrid, a match that may not take place until May 2025.

Regarding tomorrow's Champions League game, that will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Ancelotti recognizes it is a very special match for him, as he once was an AC Milan player and also manager (made them win their a Champions League title in 2007). But even while he wanted to speak about it, he wouldn't do it out of respect.