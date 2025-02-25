Ancelotti: Tebas has disrespected "millions of Real Madrid fans" after calling the club "whiny"

HQ

The tension between LaLiga and Real Madrid continues. Yesterday, Javier Tebas, president of the top football competition in Spain, said that Real Madrid is a "whiny team" because of their loud complaints about the referees, saying that the competition intentionally harms them.

On Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, in the press conference before Wednesday's Spanish Cup semi-final against Real Sociedad, was asked about it, and said that "he talks too much about Real Madrid. Since I've been here, he's disrespected millions of Madrid fans by talking like that. There are more important issues in Spanish football and he should focus more on solving the problems of Spanish football as president of LaLiga."

It didn't take long for Tebas to respond with a tweet, saying that the discourse the club is having, with the leaders "constructing this victims and conspiratorial narrative", "in addition to being disrespectful to the competition, is also disrespectful to the clubs that beat you on the field, either because they have been better or, simply, because they have been luckier."

"That is disrespectful to millions of fans", tweeted Tebas, using a bit or irony to show his respect for the coach: "With the experience that you have, Carlo, you being used for this is a shame".

Finally, he adds that "I have breathed Madridism since I was little, and this whole narrative that is being promoted by the leadership goes against the values ​​that we have always known". What do you think of this whole mess? Do you take sides?