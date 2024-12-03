Ancelotti says it was selflessness, and not cowardice, why Mbappé refused to take a penalty last weekend

HQ

Kylian Mbappé finally made Real Madrid fans scream in joy - not rage - last weekend, after he scored an astounding goal against Getafe in a LaLiga match that gets them neck and neck with an erratic FC Barcelona in the race for the domestic title.

On Sunday, in Real Madrid 's 2-0 victory against Getafe, Mbappé also missed at least three very clear goal opportunities, but what was most talked about was that he refused to take a penalty.

Without Vini Jr., injured for most of the month, Mbappé is Madrid's main penalty taker (he has already scored three), but he decided to allow Jude Bellingham to take the penalty that day, which ended up being the opening goal. Mbappé scored his own goal a few minutes later.

Was it insecurity? Cowardice, as some fans suggested, after missing another penalty earlier that week against Liverpool?

"I don't see it as a lack of courage but as an important act for his teammates", said coach Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, in a press conference for the match tomorrow (Wednesday) against Athletic Club, thinks it was an act of responsibility and selflessness, and coming "from a great talent like Mbappé is an act that we value very highly because it means that what could be the greatest talent there is in football is putting himself at the service of the team."

He added that, if the time comes for another penalty to be taken in tomorrow's game, it will be up to them to decide. "Bellingham and Mbappé will analyse it tomorrow and choose the one who is in the best shape to take it. It's not a matter of debate".