Ancelotti says it was selflessness, and not cowardice, why Mbappé refused to shot a penalty last weekend

HQ

Kylian Mbappé finally made Real Madrid fans scream in joy -not rage- last weekend, after he scored an astounding goal against Getafe in a Liga match that gets them neck and neck with an erratic FC Barcelona in the race for the domestic title.

In Sunday Real Madrid 2 - 0 Getafe, Mbappé also missed at least three very clear goal opportunities, but what was most talked about was that he refused to shoot a penalty.

Without Vini Jr., injured for most of the month, Mbappé is Madrid's main penalty shooter (he has already scored three), but he decided to allow Jude Bellingham to shoot the penalty that day, which ended up being the opener goal. Mbappé scored his own goal a few minutes later.

Was it insecurity? Cowardice, as some fans suggested, after missing another penalty earlier that week against Liverpool?

"I don't see it as a lack of courage but as an important act for his teammates", said coach Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, in a press conference before the match tomorrow Wednesday against Athletic Club, thinks it was an act of responsability and selflessness, and coming "from a great talent like Mbappé is an act that we value very highly because it means that what could be the greatest talent there is in football is putting himself at the service of the team."

He added that, if the time comes for another penalty to be shoot tomorrow's game, it will be up to them to decide. ""Bellingham and Mbappé will analyse it tomorrow and choose the one who is in the best shape to take it. It's not a matter of debate".