Analysts: Switch 2 could have the biggest launch ever

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock for the last three weeks, you'll know that the Switch 2 will be released on June 5. In the run-up to the launch, there's been a lot of talk about the price tag, which some say is unreasonably high (£395.99 / €469.99 for the console alone), albeit it's a whole lot more powerful than its predecessor and comes with the scorching hot Mario Kart World.

Whatever you think of the price tag, it's evident that it doesn't seem to be swaying the appetite for the device. This week we told you that in Japan, the device has been so pre-ordered (2.2 million so far) that it has beaten Nintendo's expectations, which means that not everyone will get their console on opening day.

Now Bloomberg has checked with analysts, and they seem confident that the launch of Switch 2 in just over a month will be the biggest ever. They write:

"Nintendo will be able to produce between 6 million and 8 million consoles by the time the Switch 2 hits shelves on June 5. Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are tied for the best launch to date, with each selling 4.5 million units in their first two months on the market."

What do you think about it, is it a potential new world record we are dealing with that will wipe out all previous competitors?