Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Analysts predict that Nintendo Switch will outsell PS5 and Xbox Series in 2021

Nintendo's hybrid system was the best selling console of 2020.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Gamesindustry.biz has compiled together the predictions of several industry analysts, and whilst their opinions may differ drastically on some topics, they all seem to hold the belief that the Nintendo Switch will once again dominate the competition in 2021. This prediction is one that seems pretty grounded considering that the Switch was the best selling console of 2020 despite the PS5 and Xbox Series S and X launching.

What the analysts can't seem to agree on, however, is whether a Switch Pro will debut in the year. Mat Piscatella suggests that Nintendo's success will be fuelled by software, but Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games notes that a hardware refresh will indeed happen, and it will be one of the factors that drives sales for the device.

Do you think Nintendo will once again come out on top?

Thanks, VG247.

Analysts predict that Nintendo Switch will outsell PS5 and Xbox Series in 2021


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy