Analysts predict that Nintendo Switch will outsell PS5 and Xbox Series in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Gamesindustry.biz has compiled together the predictions of several industry analysts, and whilst their opinions may differ drastically on some topics, they all seem to hold the belief that the Nintendo Switch will once again dominate the competition in 2021. This prediction is one that seems pretty grounded considering that the Switch was the best selling console of 2020 despite the PS5 and Xbox Series S and X launching.

What the analysts can't seem to agree on, however, is whether a Switch Pro will debut in the year. Mat Piscatella suggests that Nintendo's success will be fuelled by software, but Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games notes that a hardware refresh will indeed happen, and it will be one of the factors that drives sales for the device.

Do you think Nintendo will once again come out on top?

Thanks, VG247.