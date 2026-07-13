Analysts' firm claims Steam has had its best half-year ever

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Although component prices are rising at an exponential rate month on month to power the machinery in AI data centres, there are still users who manage to build their own computers for gaming, and the range of games available in this format remains so vast and varied that the PC gaming industry continues to thrive.

And if we are to put figures to this claim, they are those just published by the market analysis firm Alinea Analytics, which states that Steam achieved the staggering figure of $11,100 million in gross revenue in the first six months of the calendar year 2026. "The best half-year in the platform's history," said Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea. "This represents a 14.5 per cent increase compared with the first half of 2025, and even an 8 per cent increase compared to the second half of 2025, which was marked by the Christmas festive season - a comparison that is all the more remarkable given that the second half of the year is usually the most profitable thanks to seasonal sales and Christmas shopping."

The full report provides further data to better understand this growth and revenue, particularly in light of the rising costs of major releases, the return of some companies, such as Ubisoft, to the platform, and the rise of certain hugely popular games such as 'friendslop' titles, specifically mentioning Meccha Chameleon as one of the games that has generated the most revenue in recent months.

What do you think about Steam's growth in recent months? Will it be able to maintain this trajectory even as PC components continue to become more expensive?