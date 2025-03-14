Analysts expect Nintendo Switch 2 to be biggest console launch of all time

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed to us last month after years of speculation. We now know what the console looks like, and... little else, actually. We're awaiting more information next month, but until then it's back to the speculation grindset.

As per a new report by Bloomberg, we see multiple analyst opinions on the Nintendo Switch 2, from price point to first-day inventory. Most analysts are expecting that the console will be priced around $400, making it Nintendo's most-expensive machine to date, with one analyst even predicting a $500 price point. The US tariffs as well could also serve to push that price even higher.

Even so, expectations are massively high, as it's believed Nintendo will release the console in June, with "first-day inventory of 6 million to 8 million units. That suggests that if early sales go as planned, the new console would mark the biggest console launch ever."

According to Tokyo-based industry analyst Serkan Toto, Nintendo "will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price. We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty."

Things seem very, very exciting for Nintendo fans then, and we're just hoping that when we see more of this new console in April, it lives up to the hype.