Analyst: The Xbox "future is actually looking pretty bright"

There are few people in the world who have the same insight into game sales as Circana analyst and executive Mat Piscatella. He was recently interviewed by GamesRadar+ and in the process shared some opinions on how Xbox is doing these days.

As you probably know, hardware sales have taken a beating, but Piscatella says that on the contrary, things actually look bright right now. They certainly have some shaky years behind them, but regarding the new strategy of making at least some games multiformat, he says:

"If you look at what's going on now in the sales, you look at like the PlayStation sales chart, you see a lot of Microsoft on there. And the more that they can broaden the appeal of their products, their IP across other platform holders, why not do that?"

He goes on to explain that the Xbox results speak for themselves and that it seems Microsoft has found a winning strategy:

"You look towards the future and some of the things they've talked about, expanding the reach of the Xbox brand well beyond the Xbox console is a key initiative and they're executing on that. You look at their results in their earnings reports, and you go, okay, that looks pretty darn good, even though they recognize that console sales themselves are lagging for them. You look at it that way and the future is actually looking pretty bright, although, yeah, it's been a rocky couple of years for sure."

What do you think, is Xbox in trouble or does it seem that Microsoft has found a winning concept and will grow rapidly in the future?