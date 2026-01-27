Analyst: "The Witcher 4 will cost $800 million to develop and market"
That would make it one of the most expensive productions ever
CD Projekt RED has been steadily updating us on The Witcher 4, which started with a relatively small development team that has gradually grown quite large. Right now, there are many employees working on the game, suggesting that it will ultimately have a remarkably large budget - if you believe one analysis.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been estimated to have cost $32 million, with $35 million spent on marketing, when development wrapped in 2015. According to an analysis by the Polish Strefa Inwestorów, developing The Witcher 4 will cost roughly $388 million, with a similar amount allocated for marketing.
This means the game's total budget will be close to $800 million. That puts it at over ten times the cost of the previous game in the series, and slightly less than double the estimated $420-$500 million development cost of Cyberpunk 2077 - though that figure also includes patch and DLC development.