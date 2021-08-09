Analyst: Sony will release PS4 games until late 2023

Some gamers have been worried that Sony won't be able to tap into all the PlayStation 5 features as they also tend to make PlayStation 4 versions of the games for the new console. There have also been rumours that these versions might be the reason that several PlayStation 5 games have been delayed to 2022 (like Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West).

When Sony will focus entirely on PlayStation 5 is unknown though, but according to the most famous video game analyst of them all, we will have to wait until sometime late 2023. We're talking about Michael Pachter, who talked about all this in his podcastPachter Factor:

"They cannot really ignore the PS4 until they have enough PS5s to really cover enough units that they think they can make money on a game. You wanna sell about 3 million units just to break even, and if you don't have more than 7-8 million PS5s or 10 million PS5s out there, you just can't do it. There will always be exclusives early on in a console's cycle because they want people to buy the hardware. So it's chicken and egg, you know, you've gotta sell some eggs at a discount to get people to buy the chicken.

That's really what goes on on the exclusives. But on bigger games, if they want to sell 20 million units, they've gotta make it on old and new consoles. Truthfully, I think they'll support the PS4 through 2023. Ten years. So I think you'll probably start to see more [PS5] exclusives in 2022, and probably all exclusives in 2023."

Is this in line with your expectations?

Thanks GamingBolt