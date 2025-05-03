Analyst: Sony expected to raise PS5 prices soon

HQ

After Xbox recently raised prices on both its consoles and games, Sony is now expected to follow suit with price increases for both the Playstation 5 and the upcoming Pro model. Analysts predict the price could increase by as much as $100-$200, which would make the Playstation 5 Pro one of the most expensive consoles ever released. This comes from David Gibson at MST Financial, who wrote:

"Xbox X hardware price increase of about US$100, probably means MSFT wearing some of the tariff cost. (China tariff is 145% but probably assumes it normalizes to 40% or so). Will Sony do the same and take a profit hit? Unlikely, PS5 price increase likely US$200+ in US in May."

This could mean the Pro version may end up costing well over $900, and Sony is also expected to raise its game prices—just like Xbox and Nintendo—to $80. Sony has yet to officially confirm these price hikes, but considering the current industry trend, it seems likely they'll go through with them soon.

Our take? Honest, it sucks. Pushing console prices past $900 is ridiculous, especially when we're still in the middle of debates about game value, live service fatigue, and bloated deluxe editions. Sure, hardware costs are rising and tariffs complicate things, but it feels like the big players are passing all the weight onto the consumer without adding proportional value.

The PS5 Pro might be a powerhouse—but unless it comes with jaw-dropping performance upgrades or features, $900+ is a hard sell. Especially when mid-gen refreshes used to be a luxury, not a necessity.

Are you personally still interested in the PS5 Pro at that kind of price point?