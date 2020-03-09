Analyst: PS5 and Xbox Series X launch will beat predecessors

We're likely roughly seven months away from the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and neither of the consoles has yet had a proper unveiling with games, launch dates, features, price tags and so on. However, this hasn't stopped analyst Piers Harding-Rolls (he's the head of games research at IHS Markit if you want his full job title), from thinking that both consoles will outsell their predecessors at launch. Here's what he had to say in an interview with MCV:

"Although there is quite a lot we don't know about the launch of next-generation consoles, my expectation is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch strongly if there are no supply constraints and pricing is within an acceptable range, that being $499 or below.

"By strongly I mean that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will beat the launch figures of PS4 and Xbox One. I hold this view because the PS4 has a significantly bigger active userbase compared to the PS3 back in 2013, which should put Sony in a stronger starting position at launch. I also expect Microsoft to have a much more effective launch this gen compared to Xbox One and to be better positioned to drive early adoption."

It's worth pointing out that a lot of analysts think we might not get the consoles at all this year because of the coronavirus outbreak and its long-term implications, but let's hope.

Thanks, GamingBolt.