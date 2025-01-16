Analyst predicts that a $100 Grand Theft Auto VI could positively impact the industry

HQ

There is no doubt that the highly anticipated next chapter in Rockstar's game series has cost a fortune to develop, a fact that will most likely be reflected in its price tag once the game is available in stores. But according to a report compiled by analyst Matthew Ball, if Rockstar chooses to charge at least $100 for Grand Theft Auto VI, it could have a positive impact on the industry.

This would clearly break the norm and the current price barrier of around $70 and encourage other developers to follow the same trend, which in turn could help boost industry revenues. Something that Matthew argues is needed after the slowdown we have seen in recent years.

Other methods such as launching expensive special editions, season passes or microtransactions are no longer enough in Ball's eyes and the analyst believes that a price increase is simply necessary to compensate and balance out the escalating development costs, as well as give the industry wind in its sails and increase its growth.

What do you think Grand Theft Auto VI will cost, and what do you think of current game pricing? Is it too cheap or too expensive?