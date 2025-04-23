Analyst: PlayStation 5 might end up costing over $999

HQ

This generation has been completely unique in several ways, not least through the first hybrid console, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S were launched during a pandemic, Russia started a war that had major consequences in world trade, inflation has been sky-high, PC now has full support from both Microsoft and Sony, and the latter two (mainly Microsoft) have started to release games on their competitors' formats.

Another major difference is that the consoles have not been reduced in price as normally practiced, but on the contrary have increased in price. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X were criticised for being expensive when they were released, but those who bought them at launch actually saved money.

Recently, we were able to tell you that Sony is on the move with another price increase for the PlayStation 5, and maybe it won't be the last time. MST Financial analyst David Gibson writes on X about the US government's tariffs, explaining that they risk leading to a price tag of over $999 for Sony's console because they are made in China:

"Sony has 90%+ from China and price is likely to rise to $999+"

President Trump has recently started to waver a bit on the Chinese tariffs, which risk becoming a very expensive deal for American consumers, so hopefully it won't be that expensive to buy a console, but MST Financial knows its stuff so the risk should be taken seriously. While the tariffs in theory only apply to the US, we've seen signs that publishers are spreading the costs somewhat to avoid making the price gap too wide between the US and the rest of the world, meaning we're indirectly helping to pay their tariffs. The worst case scenario of a minimum of $999 for a PlayStation 5 thus risks affecting us too.