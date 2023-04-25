Analyst: Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard "will get completed on time"

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about whether Microsoft should be allowed to buy Activision Blizzard or not, where mainly Sony has fought as much as they can to try to stop the deal. But on Wednesday, the British CMA is expected to give its opinion, and according to investment firm Wedbush analysts, it will go through:

"We expect the CMA to approve the transaction in return for Microsoft committing to certain behavioral remedies that help to govern its practices around cloud gaming."

And after the UK's authority approves the acquisition, the EU will do the same and finally the US. According to the same analysts, this means the deal will be completed within the timeframe Microsoft set for itself when it announced its intention to buy Activision Blizzard in January last year. Wedbush writes:

"Once the UK and EU have approved the transaction, we expect the Federal Trade Commission in the US to follow suit. We remain confident that the deal will get completed on time, within Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023."

What do you think, will Sony manage to stop the deal or will it go through as planned?

Thanks Proactive Investors