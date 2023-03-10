Analyst: Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard "is going to hurt Sony badly"

HQ

Things are really heating up over at Sony regarding Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. During this week, we've seen Sony accusing Microsoft of potentially sabotaging PlayStation games by patching in errors in Call of Duty and the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan saying that: "I don't want a new Call of Duty deal. I just want to block your merger"

The famous video game analyst Michael Pachter has talked about this topic many times and recently said he is "98% certain" that the deal will go through. Now he is being very blunt on what effects he thinks this will have on Sony.

When visiting Destin's podcast, Pachter was asked if Sony is telling the truth that this deal is going to have a negative impact on their ability to make first party games like God of War: Ragnarök, he replied that it will hurt them "badly":

"This deal is going to hurt Sony badly. That doesn't hurt consumers at all. So yes. This is what Microsoft is proving out is $15 a month for content is a better deal than $500 upfront, $70 for the content and $5 a month for multiplayer.

So Sony can either adapt or get run over. So what's going to happen with that Game Pass... I think that the console guys like Sony will continue to be ridiculously stupid, and will continue to hand advantages to Microsoft to allow them to grow.

I admire Microsoft because they see this happening and they're exploiting it. And remember, at the end of the day, Microsoft doesn't care about profit per game, per consumer. They care about taking Game Pass from 25 million subscribers to 225 million."

Do you agree with Pachter, is Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard threatening the entire PlayStation business model?