Analyst firm raises the forecasts of the Switch 2 sales

DFC Intelligence believes Nintendo will sell 16 million units in its first fiscal year, but it could be up to 20 million if the production is ramped up.

It has been no secret that Switch 2 has been off to an incredible start and has set both global and national records when it comes to premiere sales of a new console. This has now led to the analyst firm DFC Intelligence (via Wccftech) raising their own already high forecasts, writing:

"The Nintendo Switch 2 is now the key driver of industry growth for 2025. DFC has increased its forecast for Switch 2 unit sales from 15 million to 16 million. If manufacturing could meet demand, the Switch 2 could sell as many as 20 million units, but DFC considers this unlikely as Nintendo is expected to take a conservative approach to inventory."

This is until March 31, which is the last day of Nintendo's fiscal year. What do you think, even though Switch 2 is said to be selling at rocket speed, it still costs a lot, do you think Switch 2 will be able to reach up to 20 million units if production keeps up?

