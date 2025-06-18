Analyst firm raises the forecasts of the Switch 2 sales

HQ

It has been no secret that Switch 2 has been off to an incredible start and has set both global and national records when it comes to premiere sales of a new console. This has now led to the analyst firm DFC Intelligence (via Wccftech) raising their own already high forecasts, writing:

"The Nintendo Switch 2 is now the key driver of industry growth for 2025. DFC has increased its forecast for Switch 2 unit sales from 15 million to 16 million. If manufacturing could meet demand, the Switch 2 could sell as many as 20 million units, but DFC considers this unlikely as Nintendo is expected to take a conservative approach to inventory."

This is until March 31, which is the last day of Nintendo's fiscal year. What do you think, even though Switch 2 is said to be selling at rocket speed, it still costs a lot, do you think Switch 2 will be able to reach up to 20 million units if production keeps up?