Analyst expects Sony to raise PlayStation 5 prices even further

Last week, Sony confirmed that the price of PlayStation 5 will increase in the US, which many believe is linked to the tariffs recently introduced in the country. Whether this will also affect the rest of the world remains unknown, but Sony has previously raised prices in several markets more than once.

One person who is not optimistic about price increases is Mat Piscatella. He is a Circana analyst and manager, and has better insight into sales than anyone else. Through Bluesky, he writes about Sony's price increase that it "is likely not the last time we'll see upticks".

In previous generations, it has been customary for prices to fall over time, but this time it has been exactly the opposite (this also applies to Sony's competitors). Those who bought their console first got the lowest price and the most time with it, while those who buy later have to pay more and have less time left.

