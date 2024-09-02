Analyst believes Concord has sold only 25,000 units

HQ

Since it launched, Concord has been the dead horse that just can't stop getting beaten. Incredibly low Steam CCU numbers showed it was off to a slow start to say the least, but now it seems we've got a grasp of just how bad Concord has done.

According to analyst Simon Carless, co-author of the GameDiscover.co newsletter (thanks, IGN), it is believed Concord's sales total up to 10,000 units on Steam and 15,000 on PlayStation, making a grand total of 25,000 units sold.

That's really, really bad if it turns out to be true, and it would explain why we've not seen Sony boast about opening sales. It seems despite being a decent game, Concord couldn't break into the saturated live-service market of today. This has been a large investment for Sony in terms of time and money, and so we'll have to see where the studio goes next.