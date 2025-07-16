Analogue's N64-like console has been delayed once more

HQ

If you were hoping to get your modern day N64-like console by Analogue this month, as was previously promised, we have some bad news, as that won't be happening any further. The hardware maker has delayed the Analogue 3D once more, and the reason this time is due to the recent tariff changes that have been imposed by the US that now affect many Asian countries.

As confirmed in a post on social media, Analogue explains:

"Following last week's sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month.

"We're absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges.

"Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we've been saving for this moment.

"We've poured everything into Analogue 3D—and we can't wait for you to see it for yourself."

The interesting part is that there is still no firm mention of a release date, rather just "late August". Hopefully this will be the last time the hardware is delayed however, as many have been waiting for their units for sometime, even after putting hundreds of pounds down to secure a system as part of the pre-order campaign.