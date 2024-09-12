Analogue Pocket launches in six new colours

HQ

The long-sold-out retro console Analogue Pocket is being relaunched with a palette of six new colours, all inspired by the classic Game Boy Colour. The launch will take place tomorrow 12th at 08:00 PDT and deliveries will start a few days later, on the 16th.

In addition to this new version of Pocket, the folks at Analogue also promise a new software update, version 2.3, which will also be available for download from tomorrow.

Do you own an Analogue Pocket and fancy this new, more colourful version?

Check out more details on Analogue's site