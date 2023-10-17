Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Analogue 3D to be released in 2024, allowing you to play Nintendo 64 games in 4K

The system even comes with a wireless controller created by 8BitDo.

In 2024, Analogue, the company that previously released Analogue Pocket, will release its new machine that may attract all lovers of Nintendo 64. The machine uses the original cartridges, so it is not a question of ROM files or emulation. Among some of the specifications we see support for all regions, 4K resolution but also picture modes for specific monitors and PVM monitors. In addition, we get four control ports and a wireless controller developed by 8BitDo (which you can see a small teaser image below).

Official pictures, release date and price are promised at a later date and if you want to read more and be informed when it is approaching, you can do so via their website.

