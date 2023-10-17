Analogue 3D to be released in 2024, allowing you to play Nintendo 64 games in 4K

HQ

In 2024, Analogue, the company that previously released Analogue Pocket, will release its new machine that may attract all lovers of Nintendo 64. The machine uses the original cartridges, so it is not a question of ROM files or emulation. Among some of the specifications we see support for all regions, 4K resolution but also picture modes for specific monitors and PVM monitors. In addition, we get four control ports and a wireless controller developed by 8BitDo (which you can see a small teaser image below).

Official pictures, release date and price are promised at a later date and if you want to read more and be informed when it is approaching, you can do so via their website.