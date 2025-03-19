Analogue 3D shipping has been delayed

HQ

Originally, when Analogue announced their modern reimagining of the N64, a gadget known as the Analogue 3D, the hardware maker stated that pre-orders would happen before the end of 2024 and shipping would happen in Q1 2025. However, this hasn't quite gone as planned, and now shipping has been delayed and will happen by July 2025.

This has been confirmed in a recent FAQ post, where Analogue states: "Analogue 3D was originally available for preorder at the end of 2024 scheduled to ship Q1 2025.

"Analogue 3D shipping is delayed (as of March 18th, 2025) and is now shipping by July 2025. We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open preorder no action is needed."

The reason for the delay isn't referenced, but while you will have to wait longer than expected, you will still be getting an Analogue 3D device relatively soon, so you can return to the golden age of N64 gaming.