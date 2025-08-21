Analogue 3D delayed again: "99% Finished" but pushed back

HQ

Analogue has once again been forced to delay its upcoming Nintendo 64 console. The Analogue 3D now carries a new expected release window in the last quarter of the year. According to the developers, the system is "99 percent finished," and they issued the following statement:

"Analogue has been moving at maximum pace, processing shipping to everyone who has been patiently waiting. Unexpected, uncommon issues are rare. Especially in a negligible degree under esoteric circumstances. We're ensuring every detail meets our standard.

Nonetheless, we know this sucks. Another delay, announced late, after months of patience. We feel it too. Analogue 3D has been in development for 4 years, obsessively. It's at 99%. Hardware, system, packaging — the full kit — been set for months. The last 1% is where we're focused.

This has moved our shipping date to Q4 — intentionally set conservatively. We're pushing without pause and appreciate everyone's patience and trust. Analogue will always deliver — delays or not, it's a commitment to our standard of care"

For those tired of waiting, Analogue also points to a page where customers can cancel their pre-orders.

The upcoming Analogue 3D supports 4K output, variable refresh rate, and works with both PAL and NTSC cartridges. Using FPGA (field programmable gate array) technology, the system promises full compatibility with every officially released Nintendo 64 game.