Anakin Skywalker appears in the Star Wars Zero Company gameplay trailer

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Star Wars Zero Company has officially confirmed that it'll be launching on the 27th of August, and that pre-orders are open now. While some have been able to see gameplay of Bit Reactor's new strategy Star Wars game before today, this was a proper look for wider audiences, seeing how they'll operate a ragtag squad in the Clone Wars.

You'll use different squads, weapons, and more in Star Wars Zero Company, with a squad of main heroes as well as your more custom characters, which can die forever just like the squadmates in XCOM.

As we reported on ahead of the official showing, Star Wars Zero Company launches this August. Pre-orders are open now as of Summer Game Fest, and you can check out the gameplay for yourself below: