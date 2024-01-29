Anakin mimics R2-D2 in deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith

There is no shortage of humour in the Star Wars films, at least not in the first six produced under the watchful eye of George Lucas. And rightly so, as the films were intended for a younger audience, even if grumpy old men occasionally try to claim otherwise.

It has to be said that some scenes (and characters) crossed the line, and Jar-Jar is probably the prime example of this. A truly polarising character, loved by the young but loathed by the old. Not least because of his silly, unpredictable outbursts that made the character almost impossible to take seriously.

The two subsequent films, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, became noticeably less fun as the violence increased. But that didn't stop the film crew from shooting some really silly scenes, one of which has now been recreated after Lucas ordered it to be cut.

The scene in question is from Revenge of the Sith, where Anakin mimics R2-D2's "blip-blop" sound in a brief conversation with Obi-Wan. And yes, it's just as silly as it sounds, check it out below. Almost makes you wish Lucas had actually left it in the film.

What do you think, should the clip have been in the film?