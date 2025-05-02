Anakin could have been evil from the start

In an alternative galaxy far, far away, the story of Anakin could have been very different. George Lucas initially had a much darker vision for Anakin than the one we finally saw in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Instead of a tragic hero who falls to save his beloved, he imagined Anakin as a cold-blooded assassin who secretly killed his fellow Jedi long before he became Darth Vader. This has been revealed in a recently discovered interview where Lucas said:

"On his missions through the galaxies, Anakin has been going off and doing his Jedi thing and a lot of Jedi have been getting killed - and it's because they turn their back on him and he cuts them down."

In a nutshell. He would have been living a double life: a respected Jedi by day and a secret assassin who eliminated his own comrades during his missions. Which in turn would have made his betrayal even more emotional and personal, especially towards Padmé, as it would mean that he had been lying to everyone around him for a long time.

Then, of course, there is the question of how he would have managed to hide everything from the Jedi Council, which is supposed to be able to sense the dark intentions of people.