Ana Peleteiro wins Gold Medal in triple jump at the European Athletics indoor championships

Ana Peleteiro has secured Spain a Gold medal in the 2025 European Athletics indoor championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, second Gold medal the 29-year-old Spaniard wins in the European championships, after an injury and a disappointing performance in Paris 2024, where she was sixth -she won Bronze in Tokyo-. With 14.37m, Peleteiro surpasses Romanian Diana Ana Maria Ion and Finnish Senni Salmien.

This is now her eighth major medal, which includes another Gold in the European Championships (outdoor) in 2024. Peleteiro admitted it was very difficult. "It has been very difficult, it has been a very hard month. And especially these last few days, I have had many personal disappointments and a lot of physical pain", said to the media after the competition (via As).

Finally, Peleteiro referred to the criticism she made the day before about Spanish National TV, which didn't broadcast her semi-final on Thursdat afternoon at the sports channel Teledeporte, instead showing a women's Real Madrid - FC Barcelona. "I better not find that you don't broadcast the World Championship", joked to the TVE reported -the day before she chose to ignore them-.