Ana Peleteiro blasts Spanish national TV for not broadcasting her triple jump semi-final in the European Championships

Ana Peleteiro, Spanish triple jumper, winner of Bronze in Tokyo and Gold in European Athletics Champions (outdoors) in Rome last year, has reached the finals of the triple jump on the 2025 European Athletics indoor championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. Peleteiro is one of most successful and well known athletes in Spain, national record holder, and she was upset that the Spanish national TV didn't broadcast her semi-final on Thursday.

On Instagram, she complained that TVE's channel dedicated to sports, Teledeporte, didn't broadcast the semi-final live (at 18:30 local time), so she posted herself the link to the TVE platform to watch online. "Tomorrow, God willing if I'm in the final, I think you'll be able to see it... or so I hope. Maybe not, who knows. There are things I'll never understand"

Later, she told reporters that "It's always the same. It's the European Championships where we come with the best team and we have the best chances of winning medals. I think not giving ourselves priority is a mistake, but oh well... Welcome to Spain!".

She also reportedly ignored questions from TVE's reporter, and said "In the end, those who are here are the ones who matter, those who really believe in athletics. We have to thank you and not those who are not here."

Her attitude didn't sit well with TVE reporter Francisco José Caro, who defended the channel, saying at "As far as I know, the bulk of the matchday has been broadcast on RTVE Play, and as far as I know, the rest of the championship will also be broadcast on Teledeporte."

When is the triple jump final in the European Championships indoor 2025

The final will take place at 18:50 CET (17:50 in the UK). In Spain, the final will be broadcast on Teledeporte on free to air TV. You can follow all competitions anywhere from Eurovision Sport online.