Ana de Armas weighs in on the next bond

She was joined by Chris Evans, who gave his opinion too.

Speaking in a Wired interview together, while promoting the Apple TV+ movie, Ghosted, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans weighed in on who they'd like to see become the next James Bond.

The question, initially posed to de Armas (as she was in the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die, as an ally of Daniel Craig's 007) prompted an interesting response from her co-interviewee.

Evans said: "I'll do it... I thought you were going to say the next Bond girl."

Saving the situation, de Armas gave her opinion: "I think Paul Mescal should be the one."

Evans then responded: "Paul Mescal is great. I'm a big Aaron Taylor-Johnson guy."

Who would you want to take up the mantle of 007? Let us know in the comments.

