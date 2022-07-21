Ana de Armas: There's no need for a female Bond

HQ

One of the highlights in the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die with Daniel Craig, was undoubtedly Ana de Armas' mind blowingly cool secret agent Paloma. She was recently interviewed by The Sun on the topic of James Bond, where the discussion of course led to the question of who should play Bond after Daniel Craig's exit.

Some people have suggested that it should be someone of color or a female, leaving the original character Ian Fleming once created behind. Armas does not seem to agree with this, but would like a bigger emphasis on better female roles in the series in the future:

"There's no need for a female Bond. There shouldn't be any need to steal someone else's character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he's at."

She continues by explaining on how female roles could improve in Bond's universe:

"What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they're given a more substantial part and recognition. That's what I think is more interesting than flipping things."

What is your stance on this topic?