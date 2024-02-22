Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff delayed to summer 2025

It started to feel less and less likely that the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina, would make its arrival this June, especially since we're almost in March and Lionsgate had still not started the marketing push for the project. Which is why Variety's report that the film has been delayed out of 2024 entirely isn't exactly surprising.

The report notes that Ballerina will now make its arrival around a year later than expected, on June 6, 2025 (it was slated for June 7, 2024), and that the reason for the delay is because a few additional action sequences are currently being cooked up for the project. Considering the kind of action we've come to expect from the franchise, this is surely a good thing.

As for what will be taking Ballerina's spot in Lionsgate's release schedule, The Crow remake will be brought forward as it is ready to go. This means we can expect the horror-action film to debut on June 7, 2024 instead.

Looking to the future, Lionsgate is also said to be working with Guy Ritchie yet again. Beyond his upcoming The Ministry for Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is planned for this April, the director also has an untitled movie slated to arrive on January 17, 2025, meaning within a 12 month period, he will have debuted two feature length films, and a TV series for Netflix (The Gentlemen, which drops next month).