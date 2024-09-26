Ana de Armas kicks ass in first John Wick: Ballerina trailer

Yesterday, we were promised a first trailer for Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, and boy did it not disappoint.

The movie, which will land in cinemas in June 2025 on the 6th, sees de Armas starring as a young assassin and former ballerina who undertakes a revenge quest against the people who brutally murdered her family. If you've seen a John Wick film, you can probably already infer what's in store in this flick, so we won't spoil it and instead will divert your attention to the trailer below. You don't want to miss it, especially since de Armas seems absolutely excellent in this role.

HQ

Ballerina also sees a few returning faces popping up, including Ian McShane's Winston, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, and even Keanu Reeves' famous Baba Yaga/John Wick too.

The synopsis for John Wick: Ballerina is as follows: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."