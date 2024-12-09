Ana de Armas is the Baby Yaga in John Wick: Ballerina

HQ

Lionsgate has given us an "extended look" at the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina. Extended might not be the best description of the trailer, as it does only run for three minutes, but in that short time we do see a lot of the movie.

Ana de Armas is of course the centrepiece here, as she plays Eve, who acts sort of like John Wick's apprentice. Instead of following Reeves around for the movie, though, she's on her own mission of revenge after being inspired by him.

Ian McShane describes Eve as being the Baby Yaga to John Wick's Baba Yaga, which feels like a fitting description. Even if Eve is fairly new to the world of assassination, she picks it all up very quickly, even getting her hand on a flamethrower and killing more than 100 people with it. Check it out in the trailer below:

John Wick: Ballerina premieres on the 6th of June, 2025.