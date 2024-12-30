Ana de Armas highlights the unique identity of Ballerina in the John Wick universe

HQ

Ana de Armas is stepping into the high-stakes world of John Wick, but don't expect a carbon copy of Keanu Reeves' legendary assassin. In Ballerina, set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, de Armas plays Eve Macarro, a vengeful killer whose story carves out a unique space in the franchise. Speaking with Collider, the actress shared how she and the creative team tailored Eve's fighting style and personality to make her a standout.

Rather than walk in John Wick's shoes, Eve Macarro dances to her own rhythm—literally. Her ballerina background brings a fluid yet deadly grace to the franchise's signature bone-crunching combat. According to de Armas, the stunt team played to her strengths, crafting knife fights and precise kicks that highlight her athleticism while adding a fresh twist to the action.

With a star-studded cast, including Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, and a story that delves into Eve's ties to the Ruska Roma, Ballerina promises all the high-octane thrills fans love with a new emotional edge.

What are your bets—will Eve Macarro steal the show in the John Wick universe?