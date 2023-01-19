Ana de Armas could be joining Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40,000 project

HQ

Henry Cavill and Amazon's upcoming project set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe could feature another megastar in Ana de Armas, if talks go well.

This is according to Giant Freakin Robot, who report that the Knives Out, Bladerunner 2049, and Blonde star would be taking on an unknown role, but considering we don't know who Cavill will be playing either, this isn't exactly surprising.

Details are still surprisingly light on the series, and Ana de Armas' potential involvement doesn't give us much more of a hint on what it could actually be about. With Warhammer 40,000 being such a broad setting, there are multiple different directions a story within it could go.

If Ana de Armas does become involved in the show, this will likely draw even more eyes to it after Cavill's involvement was announced. This only means more pressure for Amazon to live up to the expectations of Warhammer 40,000's fanbase.