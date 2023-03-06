An Xbox Series S toaster could be on its way

HQ

While neither Microsoft nor Xbox has officially made any announcements on the matter, a new rumour has started doing the rounds suggesting that an Xbox Series S toaster is on its way.

As noted on Twitter by user Gyo Jvbfr, the tweet picks up on a listing from a French retailer, and even includes an image that shows what the product could look like and the sorts of features it may offer.

We're told that it will be a two-slice device that offers six browning settings, has an anti-jam mechanic, alongside anti-slip feet, will boast a removable crumb tray, and will offer three unique modes, with those being defrost, bagel, and cancel.

There's no mention of price or a release date, and as this is a rumour, we'll just have to wait until Microsoft or Xbox confirms or shuts down these rumours before hearing more. Either way, it would be a pretty cool addition to go alongside an Xbox Series X mini fridge.