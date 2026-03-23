An Xbox Partner Preview show will be taking place on March 26

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We've been treated to so many showcases and directs already in 2026, perhaps too many if anything. It has felt like most every week has offered some form of appointment-viewing showcase and if you thought this week would break the trend, we have some big news to share.

Picking up around two months after the Developer_Direct happened in January, now Microsoft and Xbox is set to host a Partner Preview show on March 26, wherein it will spotlight a bunch of games from third-party studios and developers.

The exact time that the show will be held is at the very lovely time of 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET, and as for what will be featured, we aren't given too many specifics, even if the Xbox Wire article shares a few teasers.

"During Xbox Partner Preview, you'll get an in-depth look at Ryu Ga Gotoku's new project, Stranger Than Heaven, an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, plus new looks at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action-RPG set in the world of James S.A. Corey's legendary series. That's not all we'll have for you, with first looks and announcements from more great games coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass."

It's also unclear exactly how long the show will be but we do know that Xbox will once again offer 4K/1080p resolution viewing options, a variety of localised streams, and also alternative broadcasts for those with difficulty hearing or seeing.

What do you hope to see in this coming Xbox Partner Preview?