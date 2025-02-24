An X-Men movie could be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than you expected

HQ

It won't be very long until the mutants take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, there are already a few X-Men characters that have made the jump to the MCU in films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but typically speaking the grand mutant takeover hasn't happened yet. But it is coming and sooner than you may have expected by the looks of things.

After speaking with Marvel Studios' streaming boss Brad Winderbaum, ScreenRant has since reported that Disney and Marvel are in the process of developing an X-Men feature film. And this is on top of not just a second season of X-Men '97 but a third too.

Winderbaum stated: "I think anybody could say anything online, and it hits the rumor mill and people get excited. Right now, we are still working on X-Men 97 season 2. It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane. That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television.

"And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently."

There are rumours that we'll see various already introduced mutants appearing in the upcoming Avengers films, be it Hugh Jackman's Wolverine or Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, but we won't know the truth of these until the films arrive next year and in 2027, respectively. What does seem likely is that an X-Men debut will be one of Marvel's big eye-catchers in the coming years, perhaps after the fifth and sixth Avengers movies have run their course...