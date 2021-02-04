An update is coming to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 today, bringing four new characters and more!

You're watching Advertisements

An update is arriving in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 today, February 4, Sega has just announced. This time, four new playable characters and three new songs are being added to the game. There is also a new colour blind setting with different options, which should make the game more accessible for those who have the deficiency.

Plus, some challenge rules which used to be available only in single player are added to Multiplayer and Online modes, so now you can enjoy these challenges with other players.

Check the details below:

New characters:

Serilly

Rafisol

Strange Klug

Yu & Rei

New songs:

"Request from Puyopuyo"

"Watashi wa Ubou, Nanimo Kamo!" (Rafisol BGM)

"Akaki Sakebi no Hadou!" (Strange Luke BGM)

Color Blind Settings:

This new feature has been added to the options, including trichromat, protanopia, deuteranopia, and tritanopia.

The following challenge rules can be found in Multiplayer and Online modes now:

Endless Fever

Endless Puyo

Tiny Puyo

Sprint

Marathon

Ultra

