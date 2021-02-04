Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

An update is coming to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 today, bringing four new characters and more!

It's the second major update to hit the game since it launched in December.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

An update is arriving in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 today, February 4, Sega has just announced. This time, four new playable characters and three new songs are being added to the game. There is also a new colour blind setting with different options, which should make the game more accessible for those who have the deficiency.

Plus, some challenge rules which used to be available only in single player are added to Multiplayer and Online modes, so now you can enjoy these challenges with other players.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Check the details below:

New characters:
Serilly
Rafisol
Strange Klug
Yu & Rei

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

New songs:
"Request from Puyopuyo"
"Watashi wa Ubou, Nanimo Kamo!" (Rafisol BGM)
"Akaki Sakebi no Hadou!" (Strange Luke BGM)

Color Blind Settings:
This new feature has been added to the options, including trichromat, protanopia, deuteranopia, and tritanopia.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

The following challenge rules can be found in Multiplayer and Online modes now:
Endless Fever
Endless Puyo
Tiny Puyo
Sprint
Marathon
Ultra

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Source

Related texts

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Score

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

The two classic puzzle franchises have collided once more, but does the sequel add enough to warrant your attention?



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy