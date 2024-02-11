An upcoming Korean Netflix drama explores what happens when your daughter is turned into a chicken nugget

HQ

Netflix really does seem to greenlight anything and everything that is proposed to its Korean division, no doubt thanks to the roaring success of many wacky shows that have come from the country to the streamer. The latest that might find itself achieving such success is a series called Dakgangjeong, and as for what this is about, it sees a father attempting to turn his daughter back into a human being after she was turned into a chicken nugget by a strange machine.

The plot synopsis for the show is as follows: "Choi Min-ah, the daughter of a company president, mistakes a new machine as a device which helps her with her fatigue, and she is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget. As her father, Choi Seon-man and intern Go Baek-joong who has a crush on her, try to turn her back into a human, they discover unexpected secrets."

It's unclear when (or even if it will debut globally) the show will make its arrival on Netflix, but Netflix Korea has gone as far as to say that it's planned as one of its Q1 2024 additions, before also sharing an image of the show too.