HQ

Paris Saint-Germain continues to impress and, on Tuesday afternoon, they have all but confirmed their ticket to the round of 16. In an all-French knockout play-off played at the Brittany team, PSG bested Brest 3-0, ruining the hopes of the humble team, after a surprising and remarkable run during the Phase League.

But PSG seems to have recovered from earlier setbacks (that nearly cost them elimination from the Phase League before the 4-2 against Manchester City), and doesn't miss Kylian Mbappé: Ousmane Dembélé has become the top scorer of the team, hitting Brest twice this evening, the 10th straight game in all compatitions with Dembélé scoring. The former Barcelona player has scored 23 goals this season.

Next week, Brest would need to make a tremendous effort at the Parc des Princes to overcome three goals against. And it doesn't seem that PSG is stopping: in the past 15 games in all competitions, they have scored 43 goals, and only condeded 15 goals.