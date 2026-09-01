An unexpected Israeli air strike leaves four dead in Gaza, three of them children

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Early on Tuesday morning, Israel bombed the Katiba area in the west of Gaza City, a densely populated neighbourhood home to families of refugees and those displaced by the conflict in the Strip. Two children and a woman were killed instantly, and another young girl died shortly afterwards whilst receiving medical treatment following the bombing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (via Reuters), the Israeli army claimed to have struck several targets in the Gaza Strip to eliminate threats against Israeli security forces. However, the director of the Gaza government's press office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, claims that a unit of Israeli special forces attempted to carry out a covert operation in Gaza City but was caught in the act. In retaliation, Israel bombed the area with "unprecedented ferocity".

The US-backed ceasefire that came into force in October 2025 halted the large-scale fighting that had devastated the enclave, but has not put an end to Israeli attacks. Since then, 1,300 Palestinians have been killed, and the conflict remains unresolved.