An underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Papua New Guinea is threatening the area's water and food supplies "for months, or even years"

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On 8 May, an undersea eruption was reported some 125 kilometres south-east of Papua New Guinea, spewing floating pumice and discoloured water into the ocean. These rafts of pumice, up to two metres deep, are blocking boats and seriously damaging the area's fishing grounds, the main source of food for the local population.

According to Reuters, the reefs have been covered and maritime transport to the provincial capital, Lorengau, has been disrupted. Residents say they are struggling to carry out basic daily tasks, such as fishing for food and travelling to Lorengau to obtain supplies and services. "First the food will run out, and then the water," fear leaders in Timoenai, a coastal settlement of 800 people. "People can't afford to buy food either because they sell fish to make money."

The rafts may take "months or even years" to sink after being flooded by ocean currents and tides. Faced with a lack of response from the government, the population has begun organising clean-up operations to remove as much pumice as possible and thus prevent long-term damage to fishing grounds. Meanwhile, the eruption continues.