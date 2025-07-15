An unannounced Guilty Gear game has reportedly been cancelled

HQ

Developer Arc System Works has a multitude of games in development as of the moment. The highest-profile one of the bunch is Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which is expected to debut next year. But it also has non-fighting titles in production too, like Damon and Baby. What it doesn't seem to have much of substance to offer fans right now is a new chapter in the Guilty Gear franchise, as Insider Gaming reports that an unannounced project was recently axed.

The report claims that the game was cancelled a few weeks ago, and that this decision has sent the developer "back to the drawing board" for the series, begging the question as to when the next Guilty Gear title will actually debut.

What we do know is that the last Guilty Gear game launched in 2021 in the form of Guilty Gear Strive, and since then we've been awaiting more from the series. While Arc System Works has yet to officially comment on this report, it does suggest that Guilty Gear won't be commanding the attention of fighting fans again for a while.