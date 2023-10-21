An original glove from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) is up for auction

HQ

Fancy owning a little piece of history from one of the most iconic, classic horror films ever made? Then you have the chance now, because Freddy Kreuger's glove from the first Nightmare on Elm Street is out at auction with a starting bid of £100,000. The auction, which ends on November 9, is expected to bring in £200,000 - £300,000. But could it be worth it? On the auction page, you can read the following description of the object:

"This is the original, first-ever hero version of what is now one of the most recognizable film props in the history of the horror genre. Accompanying it is Mechanical Special Effects Coordinator Jim Doyle's original hand-drawn schematic for the iconic glove, rendered in pencil and ink on graph paper with a Doyle Enterprises stamp, which was approved by director Craven before fabrication began; a Letter of Authenticity from both Carlucci and Doyle confirming that this glove is the only metal-bladed hero glove made for the film; and a second Letter of Authenticity from Doyle for the schematic. The glove's metal elements exhibit some scuffing and discolouration from use and age, and the schematic exhibits creasing, smudging, and edge wear."