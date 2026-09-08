An open-world Onimusha in the future? The director and producer of Way of the Sword smiles and admit that "the idea is there"

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If there's one thing that can take a game from brilliant to unforgettable, it's a sense of humour. There are franchises that are built on this very idea, but in the case of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, it's just another bonus that makes this fantastic return to the series even more impressive and secures its place on the list of the best games of 2026.

With the game still fresh on the shop shelves, we've revisited our chat with the game's director, Satoru Nihei, and its producer, Akihito Kadowaki, which we conducted at the last Gamescom, and which you can watch in full with subtitles below.

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Naturally, bringing Onimusha back after so many years also entailed a series of challenges and delicate production decisions. Would it stick to the traditional level design, or would it opt for a more open and modern approach? Would the combat retain its essence, or would it be influenced by the advances and trends that have driven the genre forward in recent years? These are questions that had been on our minds for some time, and we put them directly to the team behind Way of the Sword:

"Well, as for reviving the Onimusha franchise after such a long time, there are obviously plenty of challenges involved in making this a success and, in a way, bringing it to a modern audience. As for the battle mechanics and combat, we wanted it to be accessible to a wide range of people. So finding the balance between creating challenging combat that was, at the same time, accessible.

"It was one of the biggest challenges during the development process, and we had to keep fine-tuning it as we went along to try and get it just right. We're pretty confident we've found a formula that works very well for both, you know, newcomers to the series and returning veterans. The truth is, we didn't encounter any major challenges when porting the game to Switch 2, and the RE Engine we now use to create many of our games is very versatile, so, when porting it to Switch 2, we didn't feel there were any major hurdles there and, you know, we're pretty confident it'll continue to offer a very smooth gaming experience for those playing it on that platform."

Capcom isn't convinced by the motion controls for the bow, either on PS5 or Switch 2

Another question we were pondering, apart from whether they'd had to make any compromises with the RE Engine on Switch 2 (apparently not many), was whether they'd make use of motion controls and gyroscopes on the Joy-Con on the Nintendo console, and incidentally also on the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. It turned out that the idea was considered during development, but they weren't particularly 'convinced' by it:

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to do that on the PS5, but when it comes to creating a [PS5] experience using a controller, the main focus is obviously the swordplay, and combining the sword controls with the controller's tilt felt to us like it didn't quite fit in this case."

Finally, we wanted to delve deeper into the world design, as Onimusha: Way of the Sword has evolved from being a much more linear, corridor-based title to featuring vast open areas. Was this game ever considered as an open-world action game? Nihei and Kadowaki laugh at the question, but leave an interesting door open for future instalments:

"Even for us in the early stages of its creation, the idea of making it an open-world game was something that was discussed at certain points during development. But in the end, we decided that, given the game we wanted to create and the story we wanted to tell, we wanted to focus on a more linear experience, a sort of level-based experience, and that's why we've opted for this approach on this occasion.

"I can't say for certain that we won't opt for an open world in the future, but it's something that could be on the table at some point."