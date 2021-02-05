Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Guilty Gear: Strive

An open beta for Guilty Gear Strive is coming February 19

Players will be able to play as 13 of the game's characters.

Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for the upcoming brawler Guilty Gear Strive will take place February 19 - 21. The beta will give players access to 13 of the game's fighters and will support cross-play between the PS4 and the PS5. Modes available in the beta include offline versus, training, online PvP matches and much more.

If you're interested in signing up for the beta, you just need to click the following link and register your details. The website, however, recommends you take a look at the game's trailer before diving in, so be sure to feast your eyes on the below:

Guilty Gear: Strive

Guilty Gear Strive is set to launch April 9, 2021 on PS4 and PS5.

