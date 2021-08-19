English
Diablo II: Resurrected

An open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected is taking place this weekend

The beta is being held across all platforms the revamped RPG is coming to.

If you've found yourself sitting on the fence with Diablo II: Resurrected then we have some great news for you as an open beta is being held this weekend. Starting from August 20 at 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST, the RPG will be free to download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. Here the first two acts of the game will be playable and cross-progression will be active, allowing users to continue their progress when moving between devices.

This open beta isn't the first to be held for Resurrected. Last weekend those who pre-ordered the game were given earlier access than the general public and so were a handful of others who received a key through Twitch Drops.

More details on the upcoming beta can be found here.

Diablo II: Resurrected

