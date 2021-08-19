An open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected is taking place this weekend

HQ

If you've found yourself sitting on the fence with Diablo II: Resurrected then we have some great news for you as an open beta is being held this weekend. Starting from August 20 at 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST, the RPG will be free to download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. Here the first two acts of the game will be playable and cross-progression will be active, allowing users to continue their progress when moving between devices.

This open beta isn't the first to be held for Resurrected. Last weekend those who pre-ordered the game were given earlier access than the general public and so were a handful of others who received a key through Twitch Drops.

More details on the upcoming beta can be found here.